Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,050 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Woodward were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Woodward by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

