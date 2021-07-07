Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,182 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of Synovus Financial worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

