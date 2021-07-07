Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.45% of Badger Meter worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 84.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 29,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

BMI opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

