Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.46 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,925 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bunge were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bunge by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

