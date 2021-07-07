Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16.94 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

ES opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

