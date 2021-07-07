Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 76.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

