Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

TSCO stock opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

