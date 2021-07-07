Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 64,900 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.89% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,713 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

