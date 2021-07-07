Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.22% of MSG Networks worth $18,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

