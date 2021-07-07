Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

