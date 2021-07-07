Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,561 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $264.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $267.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

