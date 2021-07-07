GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $254,000 Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

