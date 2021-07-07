GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 11,400 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its holdings in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.37% of Jiya Acquisition worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,690,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,794,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

