GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MONCU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

