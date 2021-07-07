GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $194,000 in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000.

Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

