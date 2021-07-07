GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,586 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.26.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. Truist lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.