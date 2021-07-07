GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 2,500 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.81.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

