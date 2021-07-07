GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000.

Shares of FINMU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

