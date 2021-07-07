GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

OTCMKTS:FSSIU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

