FY2024 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

INFY stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48. Infosys has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

