FY2022 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westpac Banking in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.