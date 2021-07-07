FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Cut by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $116.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

