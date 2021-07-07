FY2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Raised by Analyst (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

CTS opened at C$10.84 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,806.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.01.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million.

Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

