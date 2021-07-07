FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 57,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. FRP has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FRP by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.