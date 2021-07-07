FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 57,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. FRP has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.50.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FRP by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
Read More: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.