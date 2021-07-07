Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 180.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Resources Connection by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a P/E ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.