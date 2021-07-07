Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 89,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

