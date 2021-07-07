Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $3.87 Million in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

