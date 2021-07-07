Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

UHS stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

