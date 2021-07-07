Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 19,712 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHG opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

