Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.64% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGC. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

PGC stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $577.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $125,880.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

