Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,945 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

