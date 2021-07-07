Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.87% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.