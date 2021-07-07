Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 355.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

FOXA stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

