Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report sales of $48.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.01 million and the highest is $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $194.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.94 million to $194.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.78 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.24. 348,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

