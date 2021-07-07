Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $78,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,160,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,063,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

