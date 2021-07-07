Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $54,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,890,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after acquiring an additional 644,548 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 613,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,479,000 after purchasing an additional 430,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

