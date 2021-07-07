Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after buying an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $76.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

