ForTube (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $3.36 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00917197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045605 BTC.

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

