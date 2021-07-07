Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

