FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.49% of FONAR worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

