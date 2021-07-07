Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Cut by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lessened its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,880 shares during the period. Fluor accounts for approximately 5.1% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 1.48% of Fluor worth $48,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 33,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

