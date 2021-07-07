Fivebalance Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $78,810.65 and $2,678.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,094,588,942 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,789,341 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

