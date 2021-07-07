FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FGROY shares. UBS Group started coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

