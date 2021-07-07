First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.