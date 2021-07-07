First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $27,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

FMBI opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

