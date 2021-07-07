First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,138 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after buying an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

