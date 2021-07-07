First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 4,711 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,711 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,759 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,996 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ADT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

