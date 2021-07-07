First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 100 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $667.40 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.03 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $611.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

