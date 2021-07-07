First Manhattan Co. Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $74.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

