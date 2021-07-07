First Manhattan Co. Invests $32,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.